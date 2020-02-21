Thank You,

We would like to personally thank the many family and friends who gathered last week to celebrate Wally Petersons life. The outpouring of love and support is a tender reminder of what a special man Wally was. Now as grief has become part of a new season in our lives, find comfort is knowing Wally is at peace. His significance is carried in all who knew and loved him.

Mom, your unwavering devotion and unconditional commitment for Wally was undoubtedly extraordinary. We have witnessed over the years your personal sacrifice which can only be described as true love. You were in the darkest of days, Wally’s shining star, his person. Now as you discover a new purpose, share your light of goodness, and may happiness and love surround you.

Our deepest appreciation,

Scott, Xenia and Luke Cichowlaz, Shannon, Aubrey, Andrew and Shasta Townsend