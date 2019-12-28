Submitted by Pete Summerbell

The Serpents took their 5-1 record on the road to Virginia City over the weekend and picked right back up where they left off the week before.

In the first game, the boys rolled over Wells, 64-35. Treven Wachsmuth led scorers with 16 points. Tony Torres and Julio Alverez had 13 points each. Seth Bozzi added 12 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for a double-double.

Friday’s action began with a match-up with Pahranagat Valley. Despite missing point guard Alex Palacious to an ankle injury and missing Bozzi in the second half (another ankle injury), the Serpents came out on top, 49-37. Wachsmuth poured in 21 points. Ethan Nelms added 9 points.

The second game was against Battle Mountain which turned out to be a barn burner. The Serpents were up 28-14 at the half. Still missing their point guard, Bozzi missing most of the third quarter (ankle) and Wachsmuth also sitting out the third with back spasms, the Longhorns tied the game at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Battle Mountain jumped out to a four-point lead before the boys fought back to tie the game. With 11 seconds left in overtime, Wachsmuth fouled out putting the Longhorns at the line for two foul shots.

They missed the first but made the second putting them up one, 55-54. Two qick passes found Nelms open for a three-point shot and the ball hit nothing but net with three seconds left on the clock to give the Serpents a 57-55 win.

On Saturday, the boys made short work of Virginia City, 68-27.

The Serpents are 9-1 and will be at Bishop, Calif. for their Christmas tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.