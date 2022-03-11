Coach Darren Hamrey said the Serpent boys lost each of the four games they played at the El Capitan tournament. No stats or box score was given.

The boys lost two on Friday, 15-2 to Mammoth Lakes, CA, and the second to Silver Stage by a score of 19-2.

Saturday was a little better for the Serpents in their first game, losing only 3-0 to North Tahoe and 10-3 to Lone Pine. Drake Spanier did score two of the runs for MCHS.

Hamrey said, “We got better each game but we are super green. The tournament was a great chance to get our guys on the field and get them some experience. Even though we didn’t come out on top, I was pleased with what direction we are headed.”

He added, “Our last game was called on account of snow in the first inning. It was 34 degrees, snowing, and a 25 mph wind. Perfect Northern Nevada baseball weather!”

This week both of the Serpent teams have non-league doubleheaders with the Yerington Lions in Hawthorne with game times at Noon and 2 p.m.

Phillip Jaramillo’s track team doesn’t get started until March 19 when they compete in the 48th Annual Fallon Elks invitational.