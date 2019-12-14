District Court
- On July 10, 2018, Keith William Garcia entered a guilty plea to the charge of malicious destruction of property, a violation of NRS 206.310 and NRS 193.155(2), a gross misdemeanor. On Dec. 18, 2018 he was found guilty and sentenced to imprisonment in the Mineral County detention Center for a term of 364 days from this date. The order was suspended and he was placed on informal court supervised probation for a term of three years from that date with special terms and conditions. He was ordered to pay $1,428 in fines and fees. He must appear in court on Nov. 21 for a review hearing. He was given credit of 73 days presentence confinement time.
- On Aug. 15, Fernando Davis entered a guilty plea to the charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale, a category D felony in violation of NRS 453.337. It was found that he had violated his probation and his original terms of probation were reinstated with special conditions. He will be held in custody until Dec. 19 or until there is a bed is available at a long term treatment center. If a bed becomes available before that date, he will be released for treatment. All orders which were not specifically modified will remain in full force and effect.
Justice Court
- On June 28, Tashina Reanne Williams pled no contest to the charge of DUI alcohol and/or controlled/prohibited substance, above the legal limit, first, NRS 484C.110. She was found guilty and sentenced to 90 days in jail; credit two days presentence confinement time; suspended for six months as long as she has no law violations; DUI school; victims impact panel; 48 hours community service; must pay $585 in fines and fees; must be completed by April 1, 2020.
- On Aug. 31, Richard Kee pled no contest to the charge of DUI alcohol and/ or controlled substance, above the legal limit, first, NRS 484C.110. He was found guilty and ordered to 30 days in jail; suspended for six months as long as he has no law violations; ordered to pay $525 in fines and fees; level one DUI school; victims impact panel and 48 hours community service.