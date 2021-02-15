By Dave Maxwell

Dan Baldini, Mineral County Chief Juvenile Officer, said at the county commission meeting Jan. 20, their detention contract with Fallon and Elko had expired.

He presented a proposal for a new contract between Mineral County and the Elko Detention Center. He said the only significant change in the contract he noted, “is the date, the length of the contract, They are not asking for more money, just trying to bring it up to speed.” The rate is $300 per day.

The precious contract was for two years. The proposed new contract would be for five years.

He said he is trying to arrange a contract with the detention center in Fallon, but the proposal arrived too late to be included in this meeting’s agenda and will be moved to the Feb. 3 commission agenda.

Baldini said he would prefer to have a contract with Churchill County, but did say that “Elko has been very cooperative in taking our overflow. When the COVID shut down Fallon, Elko took them.”

Since commissioners still have to hear the Churchill County Detention Center proposal, no action was taken.