By Dave Maxwell

MCIN

The NIAA announced Tuesday that due to the current state COVID-19 pause, high school basketball and wrestling seasons will not be allowed this school year. This comes a week after the fall football season was canceled.

In advising schools to cancel basketball and wrestling now, NIAA Executive Director Bart Thompson announced Jan. 22 lifting the pause would now only leave one week before the six week season would end, so there would be little point to start. A senior night perhaps?

Clark County School district announced Jan. 22, it has canceled all the fall sports that had been hoped could be played beginning in mid-February.

Spring sports are still being planned, barring a change in the statewide pause that is set to expire Feb. 14.

A one day competition tournament like scenario has been discussed for winter sports, but nothing has been set as of yet. For one day of competition to occur, the NIAA rules would require five days of practice beforehand. If the statewide pause is lifted Feb. 14 and basketball and wrestling are removed from the no-play list, practice could resume Feb. 15-19 with one competition held Feb. 20.

That would give the opportunity for schools to have a senior night for their athletes.

Requests had been rejected by the governor’s office to have basketball and wrestling to be removed from the no-play list. Last July, the NIAA announced its plan to have all three sports seasons – winter, fall and spring – played during the spring semester.

In regards to basketball and wrestling being canceled, the coaches at Mineral County High felt the same way. “I’m not happy about it. It hurts the kids, especially the seniors.”

The Serpent boys have won the last two 1A state titles, and were seeking their third in a row and fourth in five years.

The girls fell in the state title game last year, but were set to make another run with seniors Perla Gutierrez, Cheyenne Walker and Jayla Tolliver.

Each district within the NIAA is allowed to make their own decision on whether to compete. The first spring sport competition is scheduled for April 16.

In a recent article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal one coach said, “I think the state blew it. Forty other states figured it out (how to play football in the fall), Nevada didn’t. I think the governor blew it. Why couldn’t we have figured it out? Because you know who gets hurt, the kids.”

Charter schools and private schools are allowed to play spring sports under the current guidelines.

In the event Sisolak does lift the current 30-day pause the NIAA schedule, created last summer, permits a six-week season. But no postseason tournaments will be conducted.

cutline: Mineral County junior guard Cheyenne Walker walks off the floor after the final buzzer in their state title game loss to Virginia City last year. Walker and her teammates were set to make another run in 2021, but the season was canceled by the NIAA on Tuesday.

MCIN

The NIAA announced Tuesday that due to the current state COVID-19 pause, high school basketball and wrestling seasons will not be allowed this school year. This comes a week after the fall football season was canceled.

In advising schools to cancel basketball and wrestling now, NIAA Executive Director Bart Thompson announced Jan. 22 lifting the pause would now only leave one week before the six week season would end, so there would be little point to start. A senior night perhaps?

Clark County School district announced Jan. 22, it has canceled all the fall sports that had been hoped could be played beginning in mid-February.

Spring sports are still being planned, barring a change in the statewide pause that is set to expire Feb. 14.

A one day competition tournament like scenario has been discussed for winter sports, but nothing has been set as of yet. For one day of competition to occur, the NIAA rules would require five days of practice beforehand. If the statewide pause is lifted Feb. 14 and basketball and wrestling are removed from the no-play list, practice could resume Feb. 15-19 with one competition held Feb. 20.

That would give the opportunity for schools to have a senior night for their athletes.

Requests had been rejected by the governor’s office to have basketball and wrestling to be removed from the no-play list. Last July, the NIAA announced its plan to have all three sports seasons – winter, fall and spring – played during the spring semester.

In regards to basketball and wrestling being canceled, the coaches at Mineral County High felt the same way. “I’m not happy about it. It hurts the kids, especially the seniors.”

The Serpent boys have won the last two 1A state titles, and were seeking their third in a row and fourth in five years.

The girls fell in the state title game last year, but were set to make another run with seniors Perla Gutierrez, Cheyenne Walker and Jayla Tolliver.

Each district within the NIAA is allowed to make their own decision on whether to compete. The first spring sport competition is scheduled for April 16.

In a recent article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal one coach said, “I think the state blew it. Forty other states figured it out (how to play football in the fall), Nevada didn’t. I think the governor blew it. Why couldn’t we have figured it out? Because you know who gets hurt, the kids.”

Charter schools and private schools are allowed to play spring sports under the current guidelines.

In the event Sisolak does lift the current 30-day pause the NIAA schedule, created last summer, permits a six-week season. But no postseason tournaments will be conducte