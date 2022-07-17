From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- Hawthorne pulled out all the stops during its annual 5th of July celebration, which was culminated by a big fireworks show.
- Whether it’s swimming in the local pool, lake or just staying indoors, Mineral County residents know the way to stay cool in the summer when temperatures reach their peak.
- The Walker River Paiute Tribes Diabetes Program presents The Annual Rez Challenge, a 16- mile relay to raise awareness of Type 2 Diabetes. The annual relay is scheduled July 21 at 7 a.m. in Schurz.
20 Years Ago
- Local law enforcement worked with the FBI to arrest three suspects in the murder of Gerald Hank Williams on June 13, 2002 on the Walker River Paiute Indian Reservation in Schurz. Eugene Michael Wood, James Luis Plaza, Jr and Darla Rea Wood were arrested without incident on indictments filed in the United States District Court, District of Nevada.
- Lauren Holland successfully completed the National Crime information Course. Lauren is a dispatcher at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
- The Bowling Alley extended the current lease for six months.
30 Years Ago
- Frank Hungerford, Jr. of Salt Lake City, Utah met his death while attempting to hang glide on a cross country flight from Lone Pine, California to the Gabbs area in Nevada. It is believed that severe winds carried him to his death in a remote, mountainous area southwest of Mina, off State Route 360.
- Representative Barbara Vucanovich was a guest of the old fashioned “Picnic in the Park” in Hawthorne at Lions Park. Barbara was seeking reelection to another term in Congress.
- A surprise birthday party was held for Alvin F. Hughes on his 88th birthday. The party was held at the Hughes ranch in Schurz where over 120 family members, relatives and friends gathered to wish him well.
40 Years Ago
- Queen candidates for the “Miss Walker 100” contest were Kerry Bowles, Kim Emmons, Becky Ferrell, Laura Jepsen, Lisa Lovett, Paula Myers and Theresa Rutledge. The Walker 100 Marathon was held at Walker Lake on the weekend with a $15,000 guaranteed purse.
- The longest total eclipse of the moon since 1859 was seen. The eclipse started at 10:10 Monday and at 10:40 the total eclipse was visible.
50 Years Ago
- Judge Lewellyn Young directed that voting for county offices would be on a countywide basis rather than by districts.
60 Years Ago
- Returning to Hawthorne from a holiday visit to Ichthyosaur State Park, the brakes on a car driven by a Hawthorne woman failed and resulted in a demolished vehicle, but left it’s six occupants with only minor cuts and bruises.
- Transfers of the airport title to the county from the General Services Administration was completed.
- Fred Archuleta was the winner of the first Hawaiian vacation offered by El Capitan.
70 Years Ago
- Admiral J. S. Crenshaw retired from naval service. He was succeeded as Commanding Officer of Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot by Captain R.S. Sturgis .
- The Office of Rent Stabilization collected $618 in overcharges made by landlords in Hawthorne and ordered numerous rent reductions. City Police Judge John Andrews announced that $385 was collected in fines during June. Fines of $165 were collected for traffic violations. The reminder of the revenue was collected for cases of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, drunkenness and fighting.
- With several offices up for election in Mineral County and the filing deadline nearing, no candidates were expected to file for the non-salaried positions of constable in Hawthorne, Mina and Luning.
- School Superintendent Floyd Smalley issued a warning to persons found digging fishing worms from the Elementary School lawn.
80 Years Ago
- Local authorities were waiting for information from the Bureau of Investigation regarding hair which was sent in to help and didn’t find the body of a man found washed ashore at the south end of Walker Lake.
- An ordinance was adopted and approved by the county commissioners to outlaw houses of prostitution in Hawthorne in Luning.
90 Years Ago
- A man who worked on the construction of the two-story concrete vault on the southside of the courthouse would receive their unpaid wages as Commissioner John Wichman agreed to sign the claims following a meeting of county officials with Attorney General Gary Mashburn. Wichman had held up all claims of work on the vault, contending that Commissioners Guy McInnis and Sol Summerfield had no legal authority to order the work done without establishing a courthouse building fund, and County Auditor Helen Haeger agreed with Wichman. The offices of a recorder auditor and sheriff on the lower floor, and clerk/ treasurer and municipal utilities on the second floor already were making use of the new vault for storage of valuable records and other materials which had been stored in regular offices.
- First class postage was raised from two to three cents for the first ounce, and airmail went to eight cents for the first ounce.
- Mina staged a huge long day celebration Fourth of July and many Hawthorne residents participated in the program. An unusual conclusion to the man’s hundred yard race was the disqualification of Floyd “Rosy” Hand after he easily out ran all contestants. Reason for disqualification was because Hand was the top runner for Mineral County High School. That left Leo Kjelmyr and Howard Delague tied for first.