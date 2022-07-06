In conjunction with Vero Fiber Networks, the BLM of Carson City District is beginning its environmental analysis for building a 450-mile-long fiber optic line that runs from Reno to Las Vegas. The proposed underground fiber optic line would cross through Washoe and several rural counties- including Mineral- before ending in Clark County. The proposed line would predominantly follow US-50 and I-95 with construction also impacting Nevada State highways 439, 839, and 160.

Working with Vero Fiber Networks, the BLM proposes to build and operate the underground fiber optic network between Reno and Las Vegas by using a combination of plowing, boring, or trenching techniques that are within city, county, state, and federal highway rights-of-way. The conduit is proposed to be buried about 42 inches below the roadway and installed with polymer concrete vaults flush to the ground to help with splice locations and maintenance access. In-Line Amplifiers will also be built above ground about every 50 miles to support signal restoration.

At the June 8 Board of Mineral County Commissioners meeting, the board approved of becoming a Cooperating Agency for this fiber optic line project. No one from the BLM could be reached at the time of publication regarding what the fiber optic line means for Mineral County and next steps for the project.

According to the minutes from the June 8 Board of Mineral County Commissioners meeting, this project will be discussed further at its July 6 meeting.