As I watched the “breaking news” unfold live last week on Roe v Wade, I was once again dismayed to see the polarization of news coverage in America.

Fox News went full bore in one direction and CNN in the other. All the initial coverage was forced into a funnel of an anti-abortion perspective for Fox and a pro-abortion perspective for CNN. So, here we sit almost a week after the decision and contrary to dire predictions of a civil war we’re still standing as a nation full of good people trying to figure a is that the court’s decision did not make abortion illegal in America. It only ruled that Roe was wrongly decided as a constitutional right some 50 years ago.

Last week’s ruling says: “The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives.”

So, Nevadans will decide their own abortion rules. My guess is that when it’s fully debated, we will allow abortions, but with rules against “late” procedures. Nevadans may also need to make a call on whether to extend the elected lives of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Sen. Catherin Cortez Masto, all of whom support the Democratic Party in its more unrestricted approach to abortions.

Not sure we’ll have enough time before the election to fully sort that out. But, here’s what Sen. Masto said in a press release after the ruling.

“Today, a majority of justices on the Supreme Court voted to overrule Roe v. Wade, rolling back the clock on reproductive care and depriving Americans of a long-established right. This is a devastating day for women in America. People in dozens of states across the country will live under extreme abortion bans, and access to critical care will be threatened all across the U.S. This is absolutely unacceptable. Women need the full range of reproductive health services to make important decisions about their physical and mental health, their bodies, their economic future, and their families’ well-being. The majority of Nevadans agree, and I will continue to fight for reproductive rights and push back on extremist laws that deprive people of essential health care.”

Obviously, she supports abortion in Nevada. I’m not sure a consensus of Nevadans are with her, but we’re about to find out.

All I know at this juncture is that as we walk through this new landscape together, the bottom line remains that abortion is legal in the United States on a state-by-state basis. The Supreme Court returned the power to voters. I’m 100 percent comfortable with that. Let the debate begin.

“Properly Subversive” is commentary written by Sherman R. Frederick, a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@ gmail.com.