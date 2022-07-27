Dear Editor,

Recently a Vietnam Veteran passed away here in our town of Hawthorne. His name was Stephen Louis Gothman and he was an awesome guy. Due to incomplete research of his record, the death certificate was marked no, on ever in the U.S. Armed Forces. Due to this mistake this man’s remains are unable to be placed in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. And when questioned about correcting this mistake. I was informed that it would cost a lot of money and take 6 months to a year to do so. As this mistake was made by the person responsible for certifying the death certificate, why should anyone else be responsible for this error?

This gentleman, Stephen, who passed away has already been sitting a month and 6 month to a year is an unacceptable amount of time to wait to be laid to rest, I truly believe anyway.

Since we are having great difficulty in locating qualified next of kin, it only exacerbates this entire situation!

We feel that a great disservice of incompetence status of law, and denied his rightful honor as a served his Country and his fellow Veteran.

But we are finding out our recognition and devotion to all who bureaucracy and inconvenience.

Now doesn’t this infuriate you? Because it sure the Hell infuriates me, and I will continue kicking up dust until Stephen is in his final resting place.

And to anyone who doesn’t have your affairs in order, I suggest you do so immediately, because there is no compassion or empathy, it’s a difficult situation to be in for sure.

Thanks so much for listening and please say a prayer for Stephen!

Tricia Lucas

Hawthorne

Dear Editor,

The time has come for me to step back as a Volunteer Driver for the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program and the Disabled American Veterans program. My own medical condition has reached a point where it might impose a liability on both organizations.

For the past eleven years I have had the honor of serving some of the most vulnerable in Mineral County. During the first 15 months of COVID restrictions I drove Mineral County residents to medical appointments 150 times. Did I have to get the shots? Yes, but regardless of concerns about the safety of those shots, the needs of those in need was more important to me.

After a brief respite, I will be looking at other ways to serve. Meanwhile, drivers are needed. We have a small group of dedicated people. Far too small. Most of the drivers are not confident to drive to Reno or Carson City. Employed people may have to take time from work to drive their relatives to doctors.

Thank you, MJ, coordinator of both programs, for putting up with me for so long. God Bless America.

Charlie Morris

Walker Lake