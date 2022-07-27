From the MCIN files
10 Years Ago
- In the midst of a heat advisory, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Reno predicted Hawthorne would reach 105 degrees on Thursday. 105 would have tied the record high temperature for that day, but 101 was as hot as it got.
- With just about five weeks left until the first day of school, the Mineral County School District has been faced with the task of replacing superintendent Teresa White after her resignation.
20 Years Ago
- Mineral County Security and Fire Protection personnel were on hand for a bomb scare Tuesday at the Nevada Highway Patrol Office. Reporting an unusual package outside of the NHP door was Sergeant Pat Walker. After studying the package, he decided to vacate the occupancies in the other offices. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fallon Naval Air Station responded. The EOD team determined that the package contained a roll of “barricade tape”.
- Hawthorne Utilities and First Responders were giving training on new equipment that will aid utility workers while in confined spaces.
- Soroptimist International of Hawthorne will celebrate 45 years of service on July 20, 2002.
- Debbie Cash was honored with 25 years of service in the Mineral County Assessor’s Office.
30 Years Ago
- A freak hail/rain storm hit the Hawthorne area on Saturday, July 11, causing extensive damage to homes, stores, gardens, trees and shrubs and caused damage to the local cemetery. The flag waters blocked the roads in and out of town.
- U. S. Marines who were stationed at the NAD Hawthorne marine barracks in former years held a great reunion in Hawthorne with several of the former Marines returning to meet their comrades and friends here.
40 Years Ago
- First quarterly payment of property taxes were due in Mineral County. In most instances the tax bill for the year shows the decrease over those of the previous years because the overall county rate had been reduced from $1.30 to $1.1374 per $100 valuation.
- Vernon McClannhan was presented with a beautiful cake for the students of Mina and Luning area for transporting them to Hawthorne for summer school.
- The Stingray Swim Team returned home from a meet in Bishop with 39 ribbons. Coach Chuck Boomgarden was very proud of the Hawthorne swimmers.
- Soroptimists International of Hawthorne held a garden party at the home of Mary Bott to celebrate the organization‘s 25th anniversary.
50 Years Ago
- The NAD Marine Barracks dining hall won the top Marine Corps award as the inspection team gave Hawthorne the General Hill award.
- Mr. and Mrs. Logan Gilbert celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on June 13. She met her husband while teaching at the Hot Springs Ranch in Nye County. The couple married in Tonopah and spent their wedding night in the old Luning Hotel.
- Four local men won trophies in the Mammoth archery shoot held over the Fourth of July weekend. Jerry Thornberg Junior, Fred Gonzales, Doug Kichenmaster and Vernie Blackmon all won prizes.
60 Years Ago
- Three soft drink machines were broken into and a small amount of change were stolen from these machines at Leon’s Union Oil Station, two standard stations in Hawthorne.
- Hawthorne-Babbitt Parent Teachers Association urged local residents to return questionnaires on the Mineral county project in family living.
70 Years Ago
- Full-page advertisement in the Independent News in the El Cap announced that “The World’s Finest Draught Beer’’ is now available in Hawthorne and is being served 24 hours a day.
- New officers were installed at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Elizabeth Brown, Mary Ann Morgan, Mable Pack, Charlotte Cornett, Nadine Leffler, Dora Hammock, Effie Holmes and Vera Harrison were installed in a ceremony at parish hall.
80 Years Ago
- The body of a man found at Walker lake was identified as a Yerington teenager who had been missing for several weeks.
- A survey of streets and blocks in the town of Hawthorne was completed and numbers were placed on the businesses home trailers and other buildings.
- For the first time in the history of Hawthorne, the post office was open from 6-9 p.m. at night. The post office department ordered this arrangement to gate the volume of business transactions by people whose long work week on defense programs made it impossible for them to be at the post office during regular hours.
90 Years Ago
- Jeff Barnhill burned to death when he was trapped in a fire that destroyed a cabin at the Peterson campground at Third and E St.
- Salaries for justice of the peace were set by county commissioners: Hawthorne, $50 a month and fees; Mina, $40 a month and civil fees.
- A heat wave was broken by brief but heavy showers that followed a lightning storm which struck the power system substation at the south end of Hawthorne and raised havoc with radios and electric appliances.
- Some mining activity was reported in the Del Monte Canyon near Aurora, U. S. Brucite made an application to patent 19 mining claims at its property in Gabbs Valley and indications were that mining of brucite might be resumed before the end of the year.