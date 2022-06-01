May 26: Reflections of the past

From the MCIN archives 10 Years Ago The town came out to honor those who served all for AFD 2012. Residents from the past returned, as did classmates eager to get together and swap old stories. Armed Forces Day drew thousands to Hawthorne and the crowd is the main street for activities ranging from patriotic singing to a chili cook off. Hotels were full, restaurants were busy and the town was busting at the seams for the 62nd annual celebration.

A lightning storm caused minor damage to property belonging to the Flying Am Ranch last Friday, May 18. 20 Years Ago Hawthorne Headstart and Primary School students received information this week on the Emergency medical service from firefighters of the DZHC fire department. Tim Rutherford and Richard Irvin talked to the students about the importance of EMS.

Dr. Dow and P & P Hair Designs proved they have the fastest beds in town by winning the 2002 Armed Forces Day bed races. 30 Years Ago Jose Manual Sanchez, who plead guilty to charges of second-degree murder after he was charged with the fatal of Margaret Souza at Mount Montgomery on March 21, was sentenced by district judge John P Davis to serve two consecutive 99 year terms in the Nevada State Prison. The first 99-year term was on the murder charge and the second term was for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

For the second year in a row El Cap casino entry won first place in the float division of the Armed Forces Day parade for best entry. But hours later, glory ended when flames erupted on the float and completely destroyed it when it was parked on 10th Street following the parade.

The 68th Annual Nevada State Elks Association Convention was held in Hawthorne. 40 Years Ago The Walker Lake Boat & Ski Club was awarded the Grand Champion trophy for the best entry in the floats division in the annual Armed Forces Day parade. The float was the recommissioned USS Nevada gunboat.

The Women’s Softball League elected officers: Lily Bird was president: Toni Clemons, Vice President and Ann Duff served as secretary/ treasurer. 50 Years Ago The Business and Professional Women’s Club sponsored the 3rd Annual Bicycle Rodeo on Bonanza Road near the Hawthorne Cemetery as part of the annual Armed Forces Day celebration.

Hale’s Jewelry Store had half off on all jewelry, watches, and leather goods in their final closeout sale.

Nearly 30,000 two-year-old Cutthroat trout were planted in Walker Lake. 60 Years Ago A lone robber entered Charlie’s Liquor Store and took $186 at gunpoint. Felix Del Porto, proprietor, was in the store at the time of the robbery, but was not harmed by the robber.

The Serpent Track and Field Team won the Northern Zone “A” title in a meet held at Yerington.

Pete Rosaschi was the lucky winner of a 1962 Chevy pickup offered by the Western Nevada Peace Officers Association.

Postmaster Walter Neal rediscovered a long forgotten fact that the Hawthorne post office had been established on May 16, 1881 and that Christopher S Batterman had been name as the first postmaster. 70 Years Ago A plane landed at Walker Lake to determine the feasibility of using this body of water and future exercises by the military forces. The big plane taxi to the Southwest shore to permit officials to come ashore.

The Mineral County Sportsman’s Club sponsored the annual Bass Derby at Walker Lake with many fine prizes being awarded to the winners. 80 Years Ago Mineral County High School tied for sixth place in the Nevada state track meet. Chalking up points for the Hawthorne team was Don Gruwell and Dick Taylor.

Fifteen graduating seniors received their diplomas from Mineral County High School. Those graduating were Roger Brander, Frances Combs, Simon Connelly, Nora Deering, Jane Dickson, Esther Gladwell, Thelma Humphrey, Alma Plosila, Gertie Seevers, Donald Springer, Madelon Tackett, Camelia Thompson, Elmer Wood and Stave Zoraida. 90 Years Ago District Attorney Fred Wood won a suit against Mineral County for $85.80 which county recorder and auditor Helen Heager refused to honor after it had been approved by the county commissioners on a second to one vote. Commissioners Guy McInnis and Sol Summerfield, who had previously approved the claim “confess judgment” before justice of peace Ted Farrell, opposing commissioner John Wichman argued in court that the claim should be denied. The same day, Wood filed suit in district court seeking removal from office of Mrs. Hager for approving warrants for payment to all three commissioners to attend their annual convention of the state Association of county commissioners.

At the conclusion of A trial that lasted three days and two nights Judge J. Emmett Walsh awarded Mike Knopf $1,000 as responsible payment for property at Walker Lake which the state of Nevada had acquired for condemnation for construction of a new highway West side of the lake. Knopf had asked for $6,000 while the state offered only $1,000 for the land. George Green was attorney for Knopf, and Attorney General Gray Mashburn presented the state’s case.