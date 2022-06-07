Thank You,

Thank you to Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry, the Nevada Adjutant General, for his support of our Armed Forces Day with the Nevada National Guard Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters at the airport from noon to 2 p.m. SFC Erick Studenicka in Public Affairs coordinated it and made it happen.

Thank you to the Armed Forces Day Committee for naming me the parade Honorary Grand Marshall, and for Rio DeMars supplying the purple roaster with Andrew Anderson as the driver. Thank you to all who waved and to those who congratulated me on that honor.

Thank you Dennis and Tami Buehn for the T-6 parade flyover.

The static display at the airport was successful because of the volunteers who came to prepare it for the public to safely visit the helicopters. The helicopter crews loved showing the Chinook and Black Hawk and letting people take pictures inside. Rod Leavitt and son, Rod Leavitt, and Tony Hughes set up the cones and signs. Tony Hughes also took care of pilots coming in to fuel their aircraft during that time. Kurt Haukohl (NDOT- State Aviation Manager) handled radio communications and his NDOT assistant Chris Yarrow was also there. Lunch was taken care of by Sandy Goetze. Mike Moore was available for any other needs to be carried out. Mineral County Public Works supplied most of the traffic cones and also had the airport looking great.

In the morning members of the Carson City Sheriff’s Aero Squadron and members of the Carson City EAA Chapter 403 flew to HTH to present me a beautiful appreciation plaque. Thank you all very much.

It was a full and exciting day for me and I greatly appreciate everyone. I hope I didn’t miss anyone.

Betty Easley