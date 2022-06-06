Seventeen minutes. One hundred and sixteen rounds fired.

Nineteen kids and two teachers slaughtered in their elementary school classroom in Uvalde, TX.

Seventeen minutes. That’s the time between when a mentally screwed up, mascara wearing 18-year-old entered the classroom with a rifle and the time officers burst into the classroom and killed him.

We’ve reached the point, I’m afraid, for our nation’s schools – every last one of them – to be hardened to stop mass shootings at schools.

And, I’m not the only one. Here’s former Attorney General Bill Barr:

“I think we’re at the stage where the only thing that’s actually going to potentially prevent and intentionally have an effect are measures around the schools, especially elementary schools, to harden them, to make it much more difficult for someone to break in with a gun and keep shooting. And that will require better perimeter measures, not having the doors open where people can come in, but also police officers on site.”

It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s something that can be done that is within the grasp of every school district in the nation.

The federal government could stop funding the United Nations for three years and get the project done before the next school year.

Why not? At least it is something.

It’s a brutal timeline that will haunt the officers and the nation for decades.

CROSSING MY MIND: A SHORT JOURNEY

Wasted Protest: San Francisco Giants baseball manager Gabe Kapler says he’s protesting against the Uvalde mass shooting by not taking the field until the National Anthem is finished.

“I don’t plan on coming out for the anthem going forward until I feel better about the direction of our country.”

I don’t get the connection, Gabe, but do what you have to do to cope. Let us know when you feel better about your country.

“Properly Subversive” is commentary written by Sherman R. Frederick, a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)