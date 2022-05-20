By coach Phillip Jaramillo

The Serpent track and field team did extremely well at the 1A North Regional meet at Reed High School in Reno. The state meet for all classifications will be held there this Friday and Saturday.Although they didn’t take the team title, they did dominate in eight events with seven Gold and two Bronze.

I can’t explain how proud I am of this team. On Friday we started the day at the shot put where Ryan Jaramillo was a beast for the majority of the event, he was ahead and then in the finals his grit was challenged, an athlete right before him threw a 39’ 1/4 inch putting him into the lead, Ryan knew he had to dig deep and launch his next throw and that’s exactly what he did with a toss of 39´6.5 which would become the gold medal toss.

Next up was the 4×200 relay, an event we have owned all this season. Andre White started out of the blocks and on the first hand off we had a massive crisis take place by the baton being dropped and Andre tumbling. However, Cade Torres picked up the baton and went beast mode as he took off and gained a lot of the distance back, he then handed off to Triston Jones who was determined to not let the Gold slip away as he ran an amazing split not only catching but passing the Sierra Lutheran athlete and with only a handoff. Isaac Torres would not be caught as he streaked down victory lane to capture the 2nd gold of the day.

Next was the 4×100 relay with the same four beasts and after remedying the handoff situation the guys would not be challenged setting a season PR time of 45.6 and snatching up gold.

Our final event of the day was the triple jump with Andre White jumping his way to Gold with a 38´9 jump making it a 4-for-4 day with Gold medals.

Saturday started the day with Triston Jones taking 3rd in the high jump. He also jumped a season best of 5’5 and honestly I think he will shock the field at state.

Then we had the Torres brothers, Cade and Isaac, enter the 300 hurdles, an event that Isaac has been one of the state leaders all season and little brother Cade trying for the first time. And in no surprise Isaac ran away with the Gold pretty easily. And even though Cade took a nasty fall around the corner the beast managed to get up and place 3rd and qualify for State. Jaramillo’s turn was up and in the discus and launched his first throw 120 feet and he was not done as on his next throw came out and threw 124 feet which was good enough for the gold.

Our last event of the day was the 4×400 relay. White started off dusting his leg giving Torres a great lead and Isaac ran an amazing leg creating about a 50 meter lead as he passed it to Jaramillo who was running this for the first time and he ran a great leg. However Jackpot’s final two legs would soon prove to everybody they were still in it and by the time Ryan would handoff to Triston Jones. Jackpot had closed the gap by half, Triston could not have run a better leg with a 55 second split. Knowing by the roar of the crowd that Jackpot was close and running with every bit of what he had left in the tank, he brought the Gold home in 3:45.97, less than one second in front of Jackpot, 3:46.61, making it the race of the day.

Our lone female, Makayla Lane, did not qualify in the 100 meter dash and with the 300 hurdles left in the season looked like it was coming to the end but Makayla knowing that if she just went all out she would be close and she set a season best of 56 seconds placing her in fifth and on Saturday awaiting the Southern times she did manage to qualify for State this week at Reed High School.

The guys finished as a team in 3rd place. We had 5 guys competing, enter in 8 events and come out with 7 Golds and two Bronze along with our lady qualifier it’s crazy how close to a team title we were and a couple points away from 2nd. It really shows the talent Hawthorne has.

I would like to say thanks to my Assistant Coach Jazzmin couldn’t do this without her she has helped this team progress big time. State Championships are this weekend at Reed High School and although it’s Armed Forces weekend if you happen to be in Reno stop by and support these amazing Serpents, they won’t let you down!