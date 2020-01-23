The Mineral County High boys and girls basketball teams opened up conference play over the weekend and both came away with wins at home.

Treven Wachsmuth scored a gamehigh 21 points and Seth Bozzi added 16 in a 63-55 win over Oasis Academy. The Serpents jumped out to a 28-18 halftime lead and held off a scrappy Bighorns team in the second half to secure the victory.

Tony Torres scored 13 in the win and Ethan Elms finished with eight points.

Mineral County improved to 10-3 overall and are now 1-0 in the 1A Central league.

On the girls side, the Serpents played one of their closer games this season and led by just four after three quarters before pulling away for a 52-43 win.

Perla Gutierrez led both teams with 26 points and Lashay Stephens added 14 as the Serpents improved to 10-1 and 1-0 in conference.

The girls host Sierra Sage Friday night and both teams are at Sierra Lutheran on Saturday