This weekend is shaping up to have nice weather for the 71st Armed Forces Day weekend celebration.

As events kick off Thursday evening at Barley’s Sports Bar, the weather is forecasted to be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees Fahrenheit and breezy, with a west wind at 5-15 mph increasing to 25 mph in the afternoon and gusts up to 40. That may affect the direction your frisbee flies during the Disc Golf Putting Contest, but the Horseshoe Tournament is the one that matters since it has $500 in prize money.

Friday and Saturday are supposed to be clear and sunny, with it warming up to 79 degrees Saturday afternoon. There’s no wind in the forecast, but maybe a little bit will come in time for the Kids Kite Flying Adventure with the Renegades Car Club starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, on Armory Road next to Lions Park. The Renegades will bring the kites.

Hopefully, any wind subsides (or doesn’t come at all) so that visitors and locals can enjoy the fireworks fired off from the top of El Capitan on the corner of F and 5th streets on Friday evening. Around that same time as the sun creeps below the mountains, Hawthorne’s own Diego Pittman will be performing traditional Native American hoop and fire dances.

That same day, the inaugural Warriors of Golf Charity Tournament will be happening at Walker Lake Golf Course; the weather is supposed to be calm and sunny for golf balls to stay on course with a high of 70 degrees. Later that afternoon there’s an alumni mush ball game at the Tiny Cardenas Memorial Field on Armory Road.

Saturday at noon is when most people come out to enjoy the parade, and the weather should stay nice to help carry the Big Flag down Main Street to Veterans Park. The air temperature is only supposed to heat up going into Sunday as festivities die down.

“It’s supposed to be in the 75-80s and zero wind, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” says Mineral County Chamber of Commerce Secretary Bea Whitney. Whether Mineral County has nice weather or not everything still has to be paid for, so here’s hoping that the forecast holds its course.