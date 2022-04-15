The Serpent boys took the diamond April 8 in their third conference doubleheader as they faced off with a very able Pyramid Lake squad. The Lakers brought a choice of strong arms in their pitching staff, which proved to be a challenge but not a problem for the Serpent nine. Junior Preston Larramendy was on the hill for the Serps in the first game and worked the whole game for a 17-7 win. He got the win allowing four hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts. Drake Spanier came in for the save in the final inning, collecting three strikeouts of his own.

Top hitters for the Serpent bats were Michael Blackwood, who went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Larramendy, who went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and five stolen bases, and Spanier, who was 2 for 3 with three runs scored. DeVayne Isom also chalked up an impressive stat swiping seven bases.

In the second game of the twin bill it was Junior Tyler Thoma facing down the Laker lineup. Thoma gave up four hits on three walks, and struck out 13 in five and two thirds innings, before Spanier came in once again to get the save on three strikeouts. The game was tied at three in the second inning before the Serpents began to chip away at a lead, with the Laker lineup answering runs along the way. The Lakers put up two runs in the last inning before Spanier struck out the side, making it an 8-6 win for the Serpents.

Spanier went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases, Matt Castro went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Thoma went 2 for 4 for the Serpents as they chalked up eight runs on ten hits. That put the Serpents overall record at 5-8-1, and a conference record of 5-0-1.

The Serpents are set to face Sierra Lutheran on Saturday for their next conference doubleheader in Carson City. They played Silver Stage on Tuesday for a non-league game.