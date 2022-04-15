In a report from Mineral County track coach Phillip Jaramillow, he said, “We traveled to Fallon for a sticker meet with some 3A schools on April 1 at Galena High School in Reno and did really well. Isaac Torres, Cade Torres, Andre White and Triston Jones entered in the 4×200 meter relay in which they ran their fastest time winning with a 1:36.2 time, keeping them at the top in 1A.

In the 100 meter dash, Cade Torres took the bronze with a 12.2 time, Triston Jones took the silver in the Long Jump with a 18’1 jump, missing gold by 1 inch Andre White placed 4th with a jump of 17’9. In the 4×100 Cam and Triston Jones, Cade Torres, Ryan Jaramillo and Isaac Torres took the silver in a photo finish running a 47.20 and 1st place ran 47.17.

White then made his way to the Triple Jump where he would easily win Gold with a jump of 37’9. Triston Jones took the silver in the High Jump with a height of 5’2. Jaramillo took the silver in the shot put with a throw of 37’1 and 3rd in the discus with a throw of 98 ft.

“I was really pleased to see the guys compete at a high level,” coach Jaramillow said. “It will be interesting the rest of the year as they will compete in huge 5A events until zone and I believe the team will not only qualify for state but will compete for the 1A team title!”