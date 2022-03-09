Dear Editor,

To the Wonderful People of the Walker Lake community. It has been a privilege and pleasure to work with each and everyone of you the last 15 years.

Thank you all from the bottom of my Heart.

Your Mail Lady

Dear Editor,

Ever seen those words before? iPhone has “locked to owner” my iPhone for the past 36 days and has informed me that I will now have to wait an additional 7-14 days until what? Another 7-14 days? After all this is the second 7-14 days since Apple promised me use of my iPhone. They keep saying,”for my protection”! So I’m more than likely looking at 51 days “locked to owner” for my protection! Can’t they just let me live just a little less protected? I’m so protected that I am restricted from the use of my phone for 51 days?! A little overboard, don’t ya think? I sure would know where to go to remedy this issue but just don’t know where to turn.

Thanks for letting me bend your ear for a second or two.

Lawrence Worthen

Walker Lake