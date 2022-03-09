As new daily covid cases across the nation continue to decline, the CDC recently issued new guidance lifting the mask requirements for students and staff riding school buses ran by public school districts. This change aligns with its new guidance lifting mask mandates inside classrooms where there is a low or medium community level of covid illnesses.

Shortly after the CDC’s announcement, both the Washoe County and Carson City school districts sent messages to their school communities that they would not be requiring people to wear masks while riding in or operating school district vehicles. However, as of press time, the Mineral County School District has not announced any changes to its current mask policy.

As of February 27, there have been 947 cases of covid confirmed in Mineral County and one daily new confirmed case on the 14-day moving average. There have been 15 deaths and 53.49 percent of Mineral County’s population ages 5 and older is fully vaccinated.

Statewide, there were 5761 cases of covid in Nevada on January 14, 2022, compared to only 266 new positive cases reported on February 27.

In conjunction with Churchill County Public Health, Mineral County will have multiple opportunities to get a covid vaccine, PCR test, or seasonal flu vaccine throughout March. Testing and vaccination clinics will be held on these dates on the parking lot next to the Fire Department:

Thursday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, March 29 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary to receive the vaccines or a PCR test on these dates, and anyone ages five and older may receive a covid or flu vaccine. Third and fourth covid booster shots are available for immunocompromised persons available for anyone five months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All three COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) as well as the seasonal flu vaccine are available at all clinics.

Additionally, PCR tests by appointment only are available on March 2, March 7-10, March 14, March 16, March 21-24, and March 28, 30-31. Call Meghan at 775-699- 4119 to schedule an appointment. No testing or vaccine services are available at this location FridaysSundays. Test results take around a week to get back.

Mineral County residents are also welcome to get a free covid PCR test at El Capitan Tuesdays-Fridays from 9am-1pm. No appointments are necessary, and masks are still needed in the testing area (located close to the El Capitan entrance facing the Travelodge). Please bring your phone and photo identification.