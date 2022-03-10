10 Years Ago
- After a relatively quiet period of time with seismic activity, the ground has started to shake once again in Mineral County.
- Stepping out of your comfort zone and addressing a crowd can be nerve wracking, but for five Mineral County High School teens, the Poetry Out Loud contest allowed them to stand in the spotlight and showcase their talents.
- History can be found along the many highways and bi- ways that intersect the communities of Nevada but now, with the help of the Nevada Historic Preservation Office, the wording of how many highlighted areas can be read on the Internet.
20 Years Ago
- The Lady Serpents won the state title for the third straight year. Under the direction of Coach Dave Gelmstedt, the ladies defeated Meadows High School in Las Vegas with a score of 61-37.
- Randy Oxborrow and daughter TeaMarie are winners of the first Annual Cliff House President’s Day Fishing Derby. Tea Marie won 1st place in the youth division with a 3 lb Cutthroat Trout and Randy received third place for his 3 lb trout.
- The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office received $28,621.82 from the Nevada Drug Task Force for their help in preventing the sale of drugs.
30 Years Ago
- Gene Smith, a resident of South Lake Tahoe, spent a day in Hawthorne campaigning for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. He was the first ever candidate of this high office to visit Hawthorne.
- Both the MCHS boys and girls varsity basketball teams qualified to play in the state tournament to be held at the Lawlor Event Center in Reno.
40 Years Ago
- Marion Scott of Hawthorne was appointed by Governor Robert List to serve as a member of the Nevada State Rural Housing Authority.
- An armed robbery at Bill Hawks 76 Service Station at Eighth and E street resulted in the arrest of two out of town men who were being held in the county jail.
- Iris Turner was elected to receive the Rose of Recognition Award by the Zeta Chapter of Alpha Chi State, Delta Kappa Gamma.
- The Mineral County Game Management Award announced that 60,000 trout, between 5 to 10 inches in length, were being planted in Walker Lake.
50 Years Ago
- The Commandant Twelfth Naval District provided for a retired Navy Personnel Seminar to be conducted for all retired Navy and Marine Corps personnel, both officers and enlisted men, who resided in Northern Nevada within the 12th Naval District.
- The Serpent boys basketball team took sole possession in conference play by defeating the Elko Indians 73-43, and the White Pine Bobcats 68–47.
- Bids were being called by the Navy for the construction of a contract pad at Building 201-20 at the Naval Depot.
60 Years Ago
- Representatives of the Hawthorne Library Board and the American Association of University Women were present during the pouring of concrete of a foundation for the public library, Mrs. Rosa King, librarian and Mrs. Lucye Coleman, President of the board witnessed the event which was to precede the laying of the cement block prior to moving the library to 4th and D St.
- The Lions Club speaking contest was won by Virginia Bess.
- Judge Vane Day: “Many folks have retained the instincts of their infancy and kick up an awful fuss when they can’t have their “rattle “.
70 Years Ago
- Merchants Hawthorne and Babbitt planning a Treasure Hunt Bargain Day Merchants we’re to give patrons tickets with each $1 purchase. Residents with tickets would then have to look through the merchant’s window to find whether or not their ticket had the winning number on them.
- Dr. Jeannie Angelo was elected as president of the Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce.
- A new 1952 Packard delivered in Hawthorne could be purchased at Seevers’ Sales and Service for $2,862.
80 Years Ago
- More than 300 Men between the ages of 20 and 45 registered for the draft in Mineral County.
- Construction was started on the new calcining plant in Gabbs.
- Mineral County was supporting a movement proposed by the InyoMona Associates to have the inactive narrow gauge railroad line from Mina to Keeler, California rebuilt to standard gauge and again placed into operation. When the narrow gauge closed a few years prior to that time, this county lost almost a million dollars in assessed valuation and it was quite an economic blow to this area, particularly in Mina where many shops and yards were closed down.
- Presidential approval was given in the amount of $50,000 for the Hawthorne water System; it was reported by Congressman James Scrugham and U. S. Senators Bunker and McCarran. It was listed as Defense Public Works Project, Nevada 26-103.
90 Years Ago
- Four inspectors of construction who had worked in Hawthorne during the construction of the new ammunition depot were transferred to the naval air base being built at Sunnyvale, California. They were R.L.”Dick” Cory, R.G. Taylor, Charles Hendel and L.C. Hendel and L. C. Davies.
- The road between Schurz and Fallon was closed because heavy rains had washed out a section of the road and created hazards in several areas.
- The American Legion Post and Hawthorne joined the nationwide War Against Depression by actively seeking to find jobs for one million unemployed men in the country.
- Square and Compass Club of Sparks came to Hawthorne on a special train to Thorne to assist the local Masonic Lodge in conferring Master Mason degree on a fellow railroad.