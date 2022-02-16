From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- As Gov. Brain Sandoval stood at the University of Nevada Reno to reveal his economic plan for Nevada, the message was clear: Get more Nevadans to work.
- Mineral County Republicans set themselves apart from the rest of the state by voting for Newt Gingrich above his three competitors.
20 Years Ago
- The Lady Serpents claimed their 9th straight conference title with a 73- 21 win over Incline on the Serpents home court. The winning Lady Serpents were: Crystal Gilbert, Denise Koscinski, Sandhya Bhakta, Sidney Orndorff, Amanda Holland, Delicia Jernigan, Ciera Cammarata and Tana Gurule, along with coach Dave Gelmstedt and assistant Liane Filkowski and George Winters.
- A. Viscalla of Mount Vernon, Washington is the winner of the Economic Development Authority drawing for a Walker Lake lot that was donated by Bob Chambers.
- Foster Kenton III took first place during the Nevada State Elks Lodge District Hoop Shoot in Austin. He represented the 8-9 year old boys. Other local winners were: Nicole West, Amanda O’Donnell, Tonya Green, Brittany Canady, Jordan Edmo, Garrett Valenzuela, Logan Espinosa, Tyler Brown and Tera Tremayne.
30 Years Ago
- Gaylyn Spriggs of Hawthorne, who represented District 36 in the lower house of the Nevada State Legislature, filed for reelection to the fifth term in the Assembly District 36 consisted of Mineral, Nye, Esmeralda and Lincoln Counties.
- Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for the new building where CAHS was to be located.
- The State JOIN Organization held a training conference at the Cliff House at Walker Lake for all the rural counties in the state. 37 representatives from Caliente, Tonopah, Yerington, Hawthorne, Carson, Fallon, Lovelock, Winnemucca , Elko and Ely attended the meeting.
40 Years Ago
- An earthquake centered at Luning measured 4.3 on the Richter scale.
- B.E. O’Malia, executive Vice President of the El Capitan, issued a protest against the proposed by-pass truck route with the Nevada Department of Transportation.
- The 7th senior housing unit built by the Building and Trades Class at Mineral County High School Beas nearing completion. High school craftsmen involved were Jake Bartlett, Ron Berry, Garrett Brown, Tom Ingersoll, Craig Inman, Walter Johnson, Jerry Logan, Bryan Miller, Andy Puckett and Aaron Williams. Instructor was John Fenison.
50 Years Ago
- Mineral County Sheriff Hayden Combs announced that the NASCAR unit for speed control had arrived and had been installed in one of the local patrol cars.
- The Serpents took over first place in the conference on Saturday night as they edged the Stewart Braves 55- 54.
60 Years Ago
- A Fleischmann Grant of $1,156 was awarded to the Mineral County Library fund to aid in the moving and equipment of a new building in Hawthorne.
- The Nevada Small Publishers Association held its annual meeting in Hawthorne. The publishers in the meeting were Paul Gardner, Gerald Robertson, Mrs. Allene Jacobson, Charles Triplett, Walter Cox and Jack McCloskey.
- Uncle Vane Day said: “ Why begrudge the other man his possessions. Take inventory of your own and you may discover you have an abundance of wealth of a sort which he doesn’t even possess.”
70 Years Ago
- Hawthorne Chamber of Commerce received nominations for the fiscal year officers at their monthly meeting. Nominations for president were Al Miles and Wm. H. “Honest Bill” Wallace; Vice President, Malcolm A. Ross and Henry Thiekle; Security/treasure, Agnes Wallace, Eloise Dawson and Harvey Keegan; sergeant at arms, Mabel Andrews, D. L. Fritz and David E. Culbertson.
- An escapee from the Brentwood Heights Mental Hospital spent the evening in the custody of the sheriff officials.
80 Years Ago
- The construction of 4,000 additional housing units in Babbitt was scheduled.
- Dedication of the new USO Building in Hawthorne was held Saturday night with many federal and state government officials in attendance. To help in the festivities a “President’s Ball” was held. Music for dancing and entertainment was provided by the famous Gib Swayze’s six piece band. admission to the dance was free, but voluntary donations to President F. D. Roosevelt’s Infantile Paralysis Fund we’re greatly appreciated.
- Registration under the Selective Service Act was set for February 16.
90 Years Ago
- World Disarmament Day was observed at the local schools as the disarmament conference opened in Geneva, Switzerland. Several students said the conference had good intentions but Japan is going right ahead with military buildup, providing that treaties are only scraps of paper.
- Ammunition shipments were still being received at the Hawthorne Depot, but some were also being shipped out to Mare Island for the Navy’s spring target practice exercises.
- Jasper sided with construction workers at the ammunition depot in asking the Navy and Nevada state officials to demand that contractors pay at least the minimum wage and guarantee paychecks would not bounce. Many workers were demanding that employees make good on bad checks that had been issued.