Lifetime resident David Lopez lost his battle with cancer February 1, 2022.

Born in Fresno, Calif. to Isaac and Evanelina Lopez, the family moved to Hawthorne in 1961. David graduated from Mineral County High School in 1979. He was a 4 year Letterman in many sports and holds a few school records.

He leaves behind his two children: Ismzel and Chelsea. His fiancé Wendy and her daughter Leslee. Also his mother Evangelina 3 sisters: Lily, Judy and Dolores and 4 brothers: Raul, Bobby, Danny and Isaac.

David will be remembered most for his big heart and willingness to help anybody no matter what. He had a great sense of humor and loved to put a smile on your face.

David when you left you took a piece of all your family and friends’ hearts with you. We love you, stay safe until we all meet again. A celebration of life will be held at a future time. We all Love You.