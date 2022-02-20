On February 5, the Renegades Car Club hosted a Pinewood Derby at the VFW Post 2313, and more people came out than ever. Around 50 people were in attendance and 39 entries.

“It went very well. We had a great turnout, the biggest we’ve ever had,” says Renegades Member Ryan Gavin, attributing the event’s success to the lift in covid restrictions. “Now everyone wants us to do it once a month,” he adds.

The derby had 39 entries this year, its most ever. The Renegades Car Club hosted a Pinewood Derby at the VFW in Hawthorne Feb. 5.

Gavin says that his favorite part of the Pinewood Derby is watching the kids win.

“Kids probably spend three or four days building the cars; they get super excited,” he says. Kids would sit as close as they could to the track and the announcer would tell them to back up, but after the end of every race the kids would be right there next to the track again.

Anyone is welcome to enter the Pinewood Derby, and people from two years old to adults have entered.

The Renegades sold derby cars for five dollars a piece and allowed people to practice on its 30-ft. track at 10am before the races officially began at noon. People competed in the stock class and unlimited classes; there were about 60 races total in the three-and-a-half-hour event.

“It’s all ages in each class but somehow the kids always win. Only one adult won a trophy this time with his VFW car,” Gavin adds.

Awards were given to those in the Limited class, the Unlimited class, Best Paint Job, and Best Design. Gavin’s youngest daughter won in the Best Design and Unlimited categories and Ryan says that Jessica’s grandparents were instrumental in helping her create a winning car.

He was impressed with the two firetrucks and the Mario Cart that won Best Paint Job. Here are the results of the February 5 Pinewood Derby:

Limited – 1st Place: Dimitri White; 2nd Place: Arian Evans; 3rd Place: Hazel White

Unlimited- 1st: Jessica Gavin; 2nd: Scott Cannon; 3rd: Dimitri White

Best Paint Job – Deelynn Chisholm

Best Design – Jessica Gavin

“The weather was really nice; we held it indoors at the VFW and they did a great job of hosting us; they’re awesome,” Ryan says.