A huge power outage affected most of Mineral County’s residents Tuesday morning as NV Energy reported at least 2,500 customers were without power.

The biggest outage affected nearly 2,300 customers, in the 89415 zip code in Hawthorne. NV Energy said the outage started around 3:30 a.m. and that power was restored to most customers by 11 a.m.

School’s in Hawthorne were originally planned to be delayed two hours, but ultimately the superintendent decided to close all schools for the day when the outage lasted longer than expected. That was again changed when the power came back on at schools and they opened at 10 a.m., causing confusion amongst many parents.

Gusty winds lasted throughout the day in the area, but was not said to be related. The cause remains under investigation.