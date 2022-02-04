Another relatively strong earthquake rattled the area near Mina on Saturday, just a couple weeks after a 4.8 struck in the same vicinity.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a 4.3 temblor was registered 16 miles southwest of Mina. Since the quake, more than 90 small earthquakes or aftershocks have been recorded nearby. The largest aftershock that occurred so far was a 2.4 on Monday afternoon.

No damage was reported.

To keep track of the seismic activity in our area, visit www.seismo.unr.edu.