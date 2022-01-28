Teresa Lynne (Teri) Farley Teresa Lynne (Teri) Farley passed away on January 11, 2022. Teri was a resident of Chattaroy, Washington for the last two years, moving there to live close to extended family.

She was a long-term resident of Hawthorne, Nevada where she was well known for her creative talents and beautiful craftwork. She often donated her craft items to charity auctions and fundraisers for the local community. Teri worked most of her life in the legal administration profession in Hawthorne and in Lakeview, Oregon where she was a resident for many years.

Teri was born on March 29,1959 in Tacoma, Washington and spent most of her childhood in southern Idaho. She often spoke of her memories of spending summers with her grandparents in Puyallup, Washington. She was a graduate of Fruitland, Idaho high school and Links School of Business in Boise, Idaho.

Teri is preceded in death by her mother Virginia Weygint (nee Hinkley) , Her father Bert Weygint and her brother Timothy Weygint. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Douglas Farley of Chattaroy, Washington, her sons Nicholas Kerner (Elizabeth) of Wilton, California, Nathan Farley (Ariel) of Butte, Montana, daughter Breanna Hatfield (Gabriel) of Hawthorne, Nevada and grandchildren Amaya, Grayson, Reese, and Seriah.