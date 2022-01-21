Almost everyone has an idea of what an archaeologist does. Those perceptions are based off such movie franchises as “Indiana Jones” and “Night at the Museum.”

Do you actually know what their day to day is like? Learn more at Lost City Museum’s Archaeology Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at the museum, 721 S. Moapa Blvd. in Overton. Find out about archaeology careers, education and excavations, as well as how to protect cultural resources and how artifacts are cataloged.

This event will be mostly outside and set up as activity centers around the museum and is included in the $6 admission. It is geared towards children and adult learners alike. Guests who visit each station will receive a small prize. Mask wearing will be encouraged outdoors and is required indoors. Hand sanitizer will be available in shared areas.

Career archaeologists will explain what it’s like to work for southern Nevada’s public lands. Archaeologists from U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, city of Las Vegas, and Bureau of Land Management will be attending.

Anyone interested in becoming an archaeologist will be able to talk to graduate students from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Or learn by participating in mock digs led by archaeologists that will start at 10 and 11 a.m., noon, and 1 pm. These excavations are the scientific method for recovering information about the past. These techniques are used at large sites such as Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Canyon in New Mexico and small-scale investigations of single homes.

Hikers will learn to protect cultural resources. Representatives from ArchaeoNevada Society, Friends of Gold Butte, Friends of Red Rock Canyon, Nevadans for Cultural Preservation, Nevada Site Stewards, and Protectors of Tule Springs have volunteer opportunities and are active in southern Nevada.

Museum enthusiasts will have a rare chance to talk to archaeologists who catalog and curate archaeological resources. Las Vegas Natural History Museum, Springs Preserve, and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas will have activity stations for learners of all ages.

The Lost City Museum, 721 S. Moapa Blvd. in Overton, is about 60 miles from Las Vegas. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $6, free for children ages 17 and younger and museum members. For more information, call (702) 397-2193 or visit the Facebook page at facebook. com/lostcitymuseum.