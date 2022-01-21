From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- The Hawthorne earthquake swarms have done exactly what seismologists had hoped it would do, slowly fade away.
- They say that dead men never tell tales but if Sergeant/Investigation Division Brian Dillard with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has his way he can’t wait to hear the tale of a dead man who has been sitting patiently in the sheriff’s office cold case files.
20 Years Ago
- Steve Gustafson was appointed to replace Ray Abrams as the Hawthorne Utilities Director. Abrams resigned from the position six months prior. Upon accepting the position, Gustafson stated that he wanted to make sure the county will pay for any continuing education he may need.
- Sydney Orendorff and Tivon Rhodes received certificates of achievement for their outstanding achievements on the free-throw line during the season played for 2000- 2001.
- 2002 Officers for the Hawthorne Centennial Speedway were named. Elections brought back Doug Gutsche as President, Vice president is Tommy Teters, Jr, Secretary is Katrina Teters, Sergeant at Arms is Bob Vaden, board members include Tom Wagner, Eric Purkapile, Ray Ford, Ed Teters and Ben Herrbrugh.
30 Years Ago
- Charles Jackson was named to continue as chairman of the Board of Mineral County Commissioners. Other members of the Board were Tony Lessard and Herman Staat.
- The Gabbs High School Tarantulas were hosts for their annual Lions Club basketball tournament with boys and girls teams coming from teams coming from Battle Mountain, Austin, Hawthorne and Gabbs. The winning girls team what is the Hawthorne Lady Serpents; The winning team for the boys was Austin.
40 Years Ago
- Bethany Marie Griffin what is the first baby born at Mount Grant General Hospital in 1982. Her parents, Maria and Kevin Griffin, received a ‘new year’ layette which was presented to them by members of the Hospital Auxiliary.
- Louis Delmonica received a 40 year of federal service pin from Colonel William Holmes, commanding officer of the Hawthorne Army Ammunition Plant. Louis was commended for his work throughout the community at the ceremonies.
- Effective January 1 changes in mandatory motor vehicle insurance law took affect. The department of motor vehicles announced that it would randomly sampled 10% of the vehicles registered in the state to verify insurance coverage.
50 Years Ago
- Successful groundbreaking ceremonies were conducted by the Hawthorne Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on New Years Day on South A St. Bishop Harold Reynolds conducted the ceremonies with over 200 residents in attendance.
- Two unexpected guests arrived at the Alvin Hughes ranch home at Schurz on Christmas Day- twin calves – and the two little bulls were known as Santa and Clays as they joined the herd. Owner Al Hughes said that in his years of cattle raising that only wants before had he been a party to delivering twin calves and that was on his ranch in Mesquite when he was a boy.
60 Years Ago
- The Hawthorne Volunteer Fire Department was busy making plans for the 1962 convention of the Nevada State Fireman’s Association, to be held in Hawthorne.
- The Hawthorne unit of the Nevada Army National Guard celebrated it’s 9th Anniversary with an evening of dining and dancing at the new Armory and Armory Rd. A large group attended and enjoyed an excellent meal that was prepared by S/Sgt. Louis Johnson and his Mess Section of the unit along with help from other members. Mrs Louis “Ginny” Johnson made and decorated the do you like poke for the occasion. Everyone had a great time!
- Judge Vane Day said: “It is just as well that justice is blind she might not like some of the things done in her name if she could see them.”
70 Years Ago
- Five couples were married during the holiday season by Justice of the Peace Clarence M. Mitchell at his home in Hawthorne.
- The Serpents defeated Fernley 54-26, and also one over the MCHS alumni by one point in basketball games.
80 Years Ago
- No firearms, cameras, short-wave radio sets been turned into the sheriff’s office. This action was required by Presidential proclamation.
- Acting upon instructions from Art Revert, state tire rationing officer, Farrell L. Seevers, chairman of Mineral County defense council, appointed tire rationing boards in Hawthorne and Mina.
- Men we’re being hired to work on the construction of the huge Magnesite Project in Gabbs Valley. Basic Magnesium Incorporated was the company who owned the The operation and construction of the plant was under contract of the Macdonald Engineering Company of Chicago, Illinois. An Office was established need for hiring workers to help with the project. E. F. Reaside Of Oakland, California was the general supervisor.
90 Years Ago
- Nine carloads of World War I ammunition were received at Hawthorne NAD from a storage point at Mare Island, California.
- Olson’s Terrible Swedes, nationally popular traveling basketball team from Humansville, Missouri, demonstrated their skills of the game when they defeated the Hawthorne Marine team 67- 13. Boasting at all their players were over 6 foot tall, the five traveling “Swedes” played the entire game without committing a foul.
- Jim Cody, 81, was held on a murder charge after James Kane was killed in Cody’s cabin in Mina. Wilson was held bas a material witness.
- The famous old mining town of Bodie was threatened when fire destroyed three buildings an automobile. Mr. and Mrs. Roy Griffin suffered frozen feet after jumping from the second story of one of the burning buildings.