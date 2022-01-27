Submitted by Tricia Schumann

Principal Stephanie Keuhey and teachers at Hawthorne Elementary School, attended their morning PLC to entertain leadership opportunities with Leah Terry, from the Nevada State Education Association (NSEA).

Earning National Board Certification is a tedious process, but worth the journey toward accomplished teaching. National Board Standards require a cache of evidence involving reflecting on student learning in order to improve classroom instruction and ultimately, student achievement. We thank our NSEA partners for their investment in rural educators cultivating educational capacity in Nevada.

HES is extremely excited to announce we currently have 1/3 of our teachers who are committed to earning their National Board Certification which is truly the highest level of teacher certification in the nation! With this commitment, we are taking the next step in our continuous improvement to ensure our students receive the best education possible.