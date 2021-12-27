Retirements and resignations are dotting the landscape of Mineral County government as the year comes to a close.

At least seven people in the county government or important services are leaving their positions for various reasons or have already left.

Involved are District Attorney Sean Rowe, then County Clerk/ Treasurer Chris Nepper, Brett Towe, County Information Technology Specialist, Christian Boyles, Parks and Recreation Director, chief deputy Clerk Brenda Jones, District Attorney secretary Tina Trujillo, Convention and Tourist Authority Director Mike McNeil, and county health nurse Laura Bateman.

Rowe announced his resignation at a recent County Commission meeting and his letter was accepted by the board Dec. 15. The board appointed a deputy District Attorney

Taylor Jaren Stanton to fill the unexpired term of Rowe. Stanton does plan to file for election in March, 2022.

Teresa McNally was appointed a Clerk/Treasurer. She has been deputy Clerk/Treasure since 2019. She begins her new position Jan. 3, 2022.Jones and Trujillo are both retiring.