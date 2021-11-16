Mineral County’s exciting 2021 football season came to an abrupt end last Friday with a 56-20 loss at Eureka in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.

Clayton Shota was almost a one-man show for the Vandals as he accounted for over half (263) of the Eureka’s 432 total yards. As a running quarterback, he was 10-for-22 passing, 140 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and rushed 13 times for 123 yards.

MCHS coach Marty Waggoner said the stats he posted for the game are incorrect and after he corrects them, he plans to have a final report of the season for next week’s issue.

In the meantime, it appears the Serpents are building for the future and with a young team and a number of returning players 2022 looks to be a very strong year for the team.

In the state playoffs this Saturday, Pahranagat Valley (8-1), the defending state champ from 2019, takes on Virginia City (9-0) at Noon, and Eureka (5-0) plays Spring Mountain (6-2) at 3:30 p.m.

Eureka and Spring Mountain will be meeting for only the third time since 2004. The Vandals beat the Eagles 52-16 this past Sept. 2, but as is often the case, the Eagles will likely have several new players they didn’t have in the first meeting.

Pahranagat Valley last played Virginia City in 2015 winning 76-32 when they piled up 658 total yards on the Muckers.

The state championship game, Saturday Nov. 20, will be at Reno High School if at least one northern based team is involved, otherwise the location will have to be announced after the semifinal round.

Playoff admission prices will apply.