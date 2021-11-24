The Nevada Department of Transportation is applauding the signing of the new five-year federal infrastructure funding bill, which will support the Department’s ability to maintain and build the State’s vast network of roads, highways, and bridges. The funding bill will provide $2.5 billion to the Nevada State Highway Fund over the course of five years.

Over the next year, that will mean an additional $83.5 million, an approximate 21 percent increase, in federal transportation funding allocated to Nevada. Funding will ultimately increase to $520.7 million in fiscal year 2026, a 31 percent increase over current funding, when the legislation expires. Also included in the transportation bill is funding for bridge preservation to help maintain the state’s more than 2,100 bridges amid a $171 million backlog in bridge preservation work statewide.

“This funding is incredibly important for building and maintaining the critical infrastructure that Nevada’s growing population requires,” said Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow. “While our long-term transportation funding constraints still need to be addressed, we are pleased that this historic funding will put us on a better path to creating a more connected, sustainable and equitable future for all Nevadans.”

NDOT will use publicly established transportation priorities developed within the One Nevada Plan to make performance-based decisions on future transportation projects and programs to support Nevada mobility, safety, jobs and economic development. Priorities include equitably meeting long-term needs of all transportation users such as bicyclists, motorists, pedestrians, and public transit users with a well-preserved, sustainable and safe state transportation system supporting the state’s economy.