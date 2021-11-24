From the mcin archives

10 Years Ago

• Two people from the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension education have won the 2011 National Extension Diversity Award for their work on a curriculum that examines the historical, social and economic attributes of Indian reservations within a four- state region of the west.

• Residents of Mineral County braved the chilly weather last Friday at the park for the annual Veterans Day celebration.

20 Years Ago

• Faye Williams was presented with awards for her 35 years of employment with the El Capitan in Hawthorne.

• This year’s “Poppy Girl” is Heather Gaffney of Hawthorne; she distributed poppies during the Veterans Day program and served during the 2001 campaign.

• Jamie Inman was set to participate in the New Presidential Classroom Law & Justice program in Washington D.C.

30 Years Ago

• Louis Dellamonica resigned as chief engineer for Mineral TV District 1 after serving in the position since 1962 when the community television project was licensed by the Federal Communication Commission.

• Eight railroad cars carrying ammunition jumped the tracks about six miles north of Thorne station, causing minimal damage to the cars and no injury to any member of the Southern Pacific train crew. The 34-car train was southbound to the Thorne terminal carrying ammunition being sent to Hawthorne Ammunition plant for storage and demilitarization.

40 Years Ago

• The Borealis Mine held dedication ceremonies at the site located 15 miles south of Hawthorne. Houston International Minerals Company was host to over 300 people who attended the ceremony including Congressman Jim Santini who lowered the boom on the detonator to officially open the production of gold and silver.

• Mrs. Marge Ferguson retired from Security Bank of Bank of Nevada after 25 years of service. She started out as a bookkeeper who worked her way up as assistant cashier, operations officer, assistant manager and left the bank as assistant Vice President.

• Tri-County Community Training Center held a grand opening at their new building on A Street. A U.S. flag was presented to the center by Elmer Werner from U.S. Senator Howard Cannon.

• Members of the local Soroptimist Club celebrated the 60th birthday of the club with a reception held at the home of Mary Bott.

• The Serpents football team closed the season with a loss to Battle Mountain 50-12.

50 Years Ago

• The Navy asked the county to consider policing Babbitt and Schwerin Drive but non-funding was available at local or federal levels.

• George Wilson was appointed surveyor engineer for the county as the first employee hired under the Federal Emergency Employment Act.

60 Years Ago

• The Serpents were handed a thumping by Lovelock 53-24

• R. M. Aalbu was endorsed as the Mineral County representative on the state economy development board.

• Uncle Vane Day told the story of the minister who discovered very shortly before the garden party that he had forgotten to invite an old lady parishioner and hastily tried to make amends by phoning her with the delayed invitation. The good old lady had already taken care of the occasion so far as she was concerned. Her reply “You are too late. I’ve already prayed for the rain.”

70 Years Ago

• Proposed changes in mail service to Hawthorne were explained at a public meeting.

• The Serpents upset the Douglas Tigers in their first loss of the season 20-18.

• Miss Colleen Gilbert, daughter of Mr.& Mrs Henry Gilbert of Hawthorne lost her life in an automobile accident on Highway 95. Gilberts were the owners of Gilbert‘s Clothing Store, which is known as Fidel’s Clothing Center.

80 Years Ago

• U. S. Senator Key Pittman of Nevada, died in a Reno hospital five days after being re-elected for a sixth term.

• Felix Alvarez of Hawthorne was the first Mineral County resident to volunteer for military service under the new Selective Service draft program.

• Urpo Kyoto of Duluth, Minnesota, president of Champion City Mines, Inc., spent several days in Hawthorne inspecting operations at the Lucky Boy Mine and Mill.

90 Years Ago

• The Marine detachment at Hawthorne NAD Observer Marine Corps birthday (November 10) starting with the dance on November 7 at the depot recreation hall.

• Armistice Day was observed with most businesses closed and school dismissed for the day. Work at the Naval depot stopped at 11 a.m. for a minute for silence in remembrance of American troops who lost their lives in action during World War I.

• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post was organized in Hawthorne through the efforts of Bill Pollard who was elected as Post Commander, Pollard had previously organized a VFW Post in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, and served as first commander there. The local Post was named in honor of John Franklin Shane of Luning who had enlisted from Hawthorne and served with the First Division in France. He died shortly after he was discharged. Officers elected to serve with Pollard were A. H. Chase, senior vice commander, R.E. Dormblaser, adjutant; Pierce Simmons, quartermaster; H. A. Strever, chaplain. Other charter members were Commander R. F. Bernard, Lt. E. J. Richards, Chief Gunner B.F. Blume, H. L. Linderman, John McCarthy, Edwin Brown, Tony Reis, Fancis Russell, Frank Barlage, John Murdock, A.J. Bogard, Jr. G. E. Digger, A. L. Jerome, John R. Baker, C.E. Clark, Dan Bergen and Fred Holding.