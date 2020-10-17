Submitted by Shari Berry

With donations made by several retired educators and a local hobbyist, the Hawthorne Elementary School Little Lending Library has been put in place in front of the school driveway entrance. The concept behind these tiny libraries is to take a book and leave a book. Books can be left at other tiny libraries throughout the town, county and state.

To leave a book at this library please wipe down the front and back cover, placing the book in a plastic Ziplock bag. This library is registered on the Little Free Library website at wwwlittlefreelibrary.org.

If you are interested in books to read or give as gifts for this holiday season, the school will be hosting a Scholastic Virtual and a Physical book fair starting on Monday October 12 to Friday October 16. Go to the Scholastic website at www.scholastic.com, click on Find A Fair, type Hawthorne Elementary School in School Search, select the Hawthorne Elementary School in Hawthorne, Nevada.

Books can be ordered online and shipped directly to you. Book orders over $25 have free shipping. Super easy and a wonderful way to support our school. The H.E.S. parents can look for the flyer or post on Facebook for more information as we get closer to the dates.