MCIN

The Walker River Paiute Tribe will keep its reservation closed to non-residents until at least Oct. 5, and the Weber Reservoir will be closed until the end of the year.

The Walker River Paiute Tribal Council set the dates, while also allowing businesses on the reservation to reopen this week with stringent safety precautions. The businesses will be able to offer takeout and drive-thru but customers will not be allowed inside businesses.

The tribal health clinic will continue to offer drive-thru Covid-19 testing on weekdays, tribal Chairman Amber Torres said.

Tribal employees will also be allowed back in work environments beginning this week, with strict precautions that include masks and social distancing.

Through last Friday, the tribe has conducted 604 Covid-19 tests, with 27 positive results. Seventeen of those with positive tests have recovered, while 10 remain in quarantine.

Torres said a second distribution of protective gear to community members is scheduled for later this month.