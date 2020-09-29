Mineral County Senior Services (MCSS) has been awarded a grant from the State of Nevada to provide extra FREE food to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant, received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) (Nevada), is part of the NV CARES Community Food Response (CFR) project and is made possible through federal funding.

This program is available to seniors aged 60 and above, who are in a low-income status. Low income eligibility is based on the 2020 Federal Poverty Level Guidelines of $1,063.33 per month (one senior) or $1,436.67 for a household with two seniors. If your total monthly income is that amount or less, you are eligible to participate in this program.

Each senior who wishes to participate must first complete a registration form. Once registered, participants will choose items from a list of food available for distribution. There is a limit on the value of food distributed to each senior during any given month. Once that monthly limit is reached, senior center staff will inform the individual and they must wait until the following month to receive additional food.

Registration forms and distribution lists are available at the senior centers in Hawthorne and Mina. There will also be a “drop box” available at each site in which the completed forms are to be deposited. Note: both senior centers are closed for all reasons except this Extra Food for Seniors distribution program. Please do not attempt to come into the buildings to drop off forms. As you line up on food distribution days, please do your part to comply with safe COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a face mask and distancing yourself from others by a minimum of 6 feet. We want to ensure your safety as well as the safety of others.

The first distribution date at the Hawthorne Senior Center will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first distribution day at the Mina Senior Center will be on Tuesday, September 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This program is available to all low-income seniors residing in Mineral County. The MCSS staff are very excited to be a part of this Extra Food for Seniors program and look forward to being able to ensure our seniors have enough to eat.