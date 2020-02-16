Vic Trujillo Photos

Many showed up for the grand opening of Joe’s Tavern last Thursday. Proprietors Buck and Cassie Hall had opened the once bustling tavern after it had been closed for nearly a year. Local Vic Trujillo was on hand to capture images of that day. Cassie told the Independent-News she was grateful for all those who had shown up. “Thank you for the outpouring of support and patience as we work through all the kinks. It was our absolute pleasure serving you and seeing so many familiar faces.”

Joe’s Tavern opens at 10 a.m. for family dining as well as cocktails.