Richard Michael Kee passed away unexpectedly while on a fishing trip in Oregon on September 5, 2020.

His good friend Paul Bisiaux was fishing with him and they had had a great day doing one of the many things Richard loved to do. Richard’s greatest joys were fishing, hunting, golfing, four wheeling throughout Nevada, and NASCAR. He and his sister Nancy (Don Jones), and two brothers Kenny Kee (Cheryl Remick) and Norman Kee (Patty Kee), and two of his nieces and two great nieces and one nephew and 2 great nephews had a reunion in June Lake on July 25. It was the first time all four siblings had been together in 21 years. They also had a great time camping for three days at Pitchfork Nevada State Park where they were also joined by Richard’s stepbrother Jim Holmes.

Richard worked the last 40 years running heavy equipment at Round Mountain Gold, FMC, A and K Earthmovers and for the last 10 years for Dessert Engineering in Yerington. He also worked as an equipment operator for SOC for a period of time.

Richard spent 40 summers on the beach at Walker Lake with our Mojave Family. These were some of the happiest times of his life. Whether it was kicking ass at horseshoes, teaching his nephews and Casey to water ski and boogie board or riding the jet ski with his dog Dollar. His greatest thrill was throwing anyone and everyone off the DEATH DONUT. If you were one of the MANY kids from Hawthorne that know the thrill of Richard and the Death Donut please know you have a special place in my heart.

Richard had many great friends that will miss him deeply. Casey and I are devastated by his absence from our lives and his siblings and nieces and nephews are heartbroken by the loss of their Uncle Richie.

We will be having a Celebration of Life for Richard at the Hawthorne VFW on September 25 from 3-7 p.m. Please feel free to stop by during that time to share a memory of Richard with his family. Richard’s brothers will be smoking fish and deer meat on Richard’s Traeger and side dishes are welcome.

If you can’t stop by, but would like to acknowledge Richard, you are welcome to make a donation to the Mineral County Sportsmen’s Club or the Walker Lake.

Thank you to everyone that has reached out to me and Casey this last week. Your love is deeply felt and appreciated.