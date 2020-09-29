By Dave Maxwell

Mineral County Clerk Chris Nepper reports his office is just about ready to handle the general election on Nov. 3, one of the most unique in state history.

In-person voting will be held at the regular polling places as well as having mail in ballots sent to all active registered voters.

“It might be, although we don’t really know, that there are longer wait times to get into the voting machines for those who do want to vote in person. Kind of a wait-and-see thing,” he said. “We’re hopeful on both sides.”

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske noted, “All active registered voters will be sent a ballot in the mail, but voters can choose to vote in person instead of casting a mail ballot if they want to. The decision of how to vote will be up to each individual voter. No voter will be forced to vote using a method with which they are not comfortable.”

The majority of the changes passed by the legislature this summer in Assembly Bill 4 are not permanent, meaning future elections that are not designated as affected elections, as this one is, will be held pursuant to existing state election laws.

Nepper said the Mineral County courthouse will have the same number of voting machines, but the spacing will be different, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Each machine must be thoroughly disinfected after each use. “And,” Nepper said, “You will be required to wear a mask when in the polling place. And we’ll have masks for those who come without a mask. We’ll be completely prepared for that.”

Early voting will be Oct. 17 through Oct. 30, and a drop box will be available at the courthouse during business hours and on election day in both polling places.

Mail-in ballots were sent out this week to all active registered voters in the clerk’s office. “People who are inactive voters will not be mailed a paper ballot and sample ballots with instructions are also being sent out in the next couple of weeks.

In addition, sample ballots are available right now on the Secretary of State’s election website. Go to www.nvsos.gov/votersearch and follow the prompts.