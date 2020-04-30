

Myrna Gale Wood left her earthly life in Reno on April 10, 2020, at the age of 71.

Myrna was born on April 7, 1949, in Schurz, Nevada. Myrna leaves behind three sons, Dean, Eugene and Stuart, as well as six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren—and countless others who called her “Grandma Mern.”

Myrna is also survived by three sisters—Audrey Allan, Elvira Wood, and Nancy Ayala; one brother, Gary Wood, and several nieces and nephews.

Myrna was preceded in death by parents George and Sadie Wood, and siblings Bradley, Eugene, Robert and Donna JoAnn.

End-life services are on hold until the coronavirus pandemic has ended.