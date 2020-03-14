Applications Available for MCHS Scholarship

Attention all Mineral County High School Seniors: The Hawthorne Ordnance Museum reminds all MCHS seniors of the seventh annual Herman Millsap, Jr., Hawthorne Ordnance Museum Scholarship. Applications for the scholarship may be picked up at the Hawthorne Ordnance Museum, on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Class of 1970 Looking for Graduate Contact Info

Mineral County High School Class of 1970 reunion committee is looking for all graduates and their contact info. Email cbclinger@hotmail.com or call Clydene Clinger at 775-945-3140.