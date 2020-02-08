Karen L. Colbert

Karen L. Colbert, 71, of Hawthorne, passed away on Jan. 10 after a long battle with cancer. Karen was born on Feb. 14, 1948 at the medical clinic on the Naval Ammunition Depot, Babbitt, Nev. She graduated from Mineral County High School in 1966. She married Robert L. Colbert on Jan. 31, 1975; they would have been married 45 years.

Karen worked many years at the base, Mineral County Utility Office, Safeway and the credit union. She was involved in the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce and worked endless hours on the Armed Forces Day committee and for many years she worked during the annual AFD celebration. She taught cake decorating classes through the community college. She supported her husband Robert while they were participating in the Western Nevada Dirt Track Racing Association. She was also a long time member of the Elks Lodge/Does.

Karen is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters: Kori Polstein and Sheree Williams; son: Roy (LaDonna) Colbert; grandchildren: Mathew and Veronica Polstein, Ava Williams, Robert and Reminisce Colbert; sister: Linda Bitz; brothers: John (Sheila) Kruger and Jerry (Judy) Kruger; ex-son in laws: James Williams and Scott Polstein and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents: Clysta Vea and Henry Kruger.

Services were held graveside in Hawthorne on Jan. 18, 2020.