J. Guilberto Villarreal

J. Guilberto Villarreal, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Jan. 1 at the age of 90. He was a former resident of Pagosa Springs, Colo.; Hawthorne; Yerington; Ridgecrest, Calif. and Delta, Colo. Guilberto was born on Jan. 23, 1929 in Kearns, Colo. to Juan and Emilia (Duran) Villarreal and grew up in Kearns and Pagosa Springs, Colo.

On Jan. 23, 1951 he married the love of his life, Eduvijen (Edna) Martinez in Aztec, N.M. Gilberto and Edna moved to Hawthorne in 1951 where they resided for 34 years.

Gilberto worked and retired as a truck driver from the Department of Defense in Hawthorne. Gilberto was a loving father who enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He especially loved to tinker and build things from scratch. He was a kind-hearted man who loved music, dancing and laughter.

Guilberto was preceded in death by his wife, Eduvijen (Martinez) Villarreal; parents: Juan Y. and Emilia (Duran) Villarreal and siblings: Louis Duran, Dora Manzanarez, Urulita Talamente, Florinda Riss, Antonio Villarreal, Fermin Villarreal, Francisco (Frank) Villarreal, Jose Villarreal, Ophelia Villarreal, Petra Villarreal, Marina Villarreal, Anita Villarreal, Juanita Villarreal, Lupita Villarreal, Antonia Villarreal, Angela Villarreal and Cordilia Villarreal.

He is survived by his four children: Mary (Tommy) McConnell, Juan Villarreal, Richard (Joanna Capazzi) Villarreal and Antonio Villarreal, Sr.; grandchildren: Duane McConnell, Christina (Anthony) Estrada and Antonio Villarreal, Jr.; great grandchildren: Angel (Brook) Ramirez, Tommy Ramirez, Grace McConnell, Skyden Villarreal and Philip Hay and four siblings: Joe Villarreal, Della Svjacara, Alice Francis and Madeline Martinez.

No services are schedule per Guilberto’s wishes.