Courtesy Photo

(Above) Over the weekend, several churches in Hawthorne along with members of their congregation gathered at the Mineral County Senior Center to prepare a Christmas feast for anyone who would like to join in fellowship and a hot meal. This event has been ongoing throughout the years and follows the free Thanksgiving dinner just a month earlier. No questions are asked and those who ate the meal loved the home cooking – pies included. If Christmas is truly the season of giving, all of these volunteers need a pat on the back for their selflessness and devotion to community.

Courtesy Photo

(Right) GRC Nevada Inc. donated 15 turkeys and hams to the Mineral County Senior Center for the holidays. Shown are Nancy Quintero and Delphine Speights representing the senior center and Melinda Edmonds, Human Resource Manager for GRC Nevada Inc.