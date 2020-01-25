William (Bill) R. Page

William (Bill) R. Page passed away peacefully on Jan. 8 surrounded by his family. Bill was born March 14, 1950. He graduated from Mineral County High School in 1968 and moved to Reno to obtain a general business degree from University of Nevada, Reno. From there he pursued a career in the insurance field and accepted a job in San Francisco with American ReInsurance Company.

While with American Re (as he called it) he transferred to Los Angeles and eventually returned to San Francisco as a senior vice president for the company. After a successful career with the company, he was able to retire at 46 and start enjoying the good life. Palm Springs was beckoning and so he made the move. After several good years in Palm Springs he moved to Bali, Indonesia. In 2014, Bill moved back to Reno where he resided until he passed.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Warren Page in 2000; his mother, Betty Page in 2019 and his niece, Teri Cole in 2016. Bill is survived by his sisters: Leslie Brannman of Helena, Mont. and Sherry Cardenas of Hawthorne; his brother: Bob Page and his husband Tom Ruggles of Henderson, Nev.; five nieces, one nephew; three grandnieces; seven grand nephews and one great grandnephew. Bill’s ashes were scattered in the mountains of the Sierra’s where he loved to ski. The family asks that you toast Bill with a glass of chardonnay with a bit of attitude and his sense of humor.