Albert Arson III

Albert Arson III passed away on Jan. 9 in Hawthorne at the age of 69.

He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sept. 9, 1951 to Albert Arson, Jr. and Eleanor Perreira. He was a truck driver and had lived in Hawthorne for only four months prior to his passing. He loved fishing and riding in his big truck.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert, Jr. and Eleanor. He is survived by his children: Rocky, Amy, Ricky, James, Carene, Jessica, Shawn and Steven; his three siblings and 24 grandchildren.