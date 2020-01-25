Justice Court
- On Jan. 11, 2018, Carlos Patrick Orozco pled no contest to the charge of disturbing the peace, or aid or abet disturbing the peace, in public building or grounds, NRS 203.119. He was found guilty and ordered to six months jail; suspended for one year as long as he has no law violations and continues to take his medication.
- On Sept. 28, 2019, Carlos Patrick Orozco pled no contest to the charge of trespass, not amounting to burglary, NRS 207.200. He was found guilty and sentenced to time served. All other charges dismissed.
District Court
- On July 18, 2019, Juan Manuel Sanchez was sentenced for the charge of attempted possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, a violation of NRS 193.330 and NRS 202.360, a category C felony. He was sentenced for a term of 12 to 36 months. He was given credit of 21 days presentence time for a total of 153 days credit for time served in the crime.