Karen Combs Ernsberger

Karen Combs Ernsberger, resident of Hawthorne, went to join the angels in Heaven on Dec. 24, 2019 at Renown Medical Center in Reno.

Karen was born in Hawthorne on Sept. 6, 1950 to Hayden and Anell Combs.

Karen worked a short time at Mt. Grant General Hospital as an LPN from 1971- 1974, until she moved to Gabbs, Nev. where she worked as a cafeteria aid until 1985. She later went on to work at Day, Zimmerman and Basil (DZB) in Hawthorne, where she retired from in 2006.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents: Hayden and Anell Combs and brother, Louis Combs.

She is survived by her two daughters: Suzanne Jones and Samantha Cheng; brother: John Combs; sister: Cass Rucker; grandchildren: Veronica Lessard, Kristofer Lessard, Camron Jones, Savannah Hamre and Andy Hamre;and greatgrandchildren Apiphany and Alduwyn Jones.

Services for Karen will be held at the Hawthorne Elks Lodge in Hawthorne on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with potluck to follow.